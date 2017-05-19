FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting

BRIEF-Southern Cross Media Group updates on agreement for sale of NNSW TV operations
#Broadcasting
May 19, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southern Cross Media Group updates on agreement for sale of NNSW TV operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Southern Cross Media Group Ltd

* Executed agreements for sale of SCA's Northern NSW (nnsw) television assets and operations to win television network

* SCA will use proceeds of sale to further reduce leverage and financing costs, while enhancing future balance sheet flexibility.

* Estimated FY2018 EBITDA impact from disposal of group's nnsw Tv operations is $10m

* Now expects FY2017 trading EBITDA will fall slightly below prior year's EBITDA of $168m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

