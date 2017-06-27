BRIEF-Liberty Global says its unit facility AQ borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
* Liberty Global - on june 21, its unit facility aq borrower entered into an additional facility accession agreement
June 28 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd
* Asx alert-SCA welcomes interim broadcasting licence fee relief-sxl.ax
* It is expected that SCA's liability to new spectrum tax in 2018 financial year would not exceed $4 million
* Licence fee relief will result in savings for SCA of $11.8 million in current financial year
* Says former CEO Tim Westergren's 2016 total compensation was $4.4 million