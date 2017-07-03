UPDATE 1-British ministers want post-Brexit drug regulation deal with EU
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
July 3 Southern First Bancshares Inc
* Southern First Bancshares - on june 30, co entered into loan and security agreement, which provides for revolving multiple advances loan of up to $15 million
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - borrowings under loan agreement accrue interest at libor plus 2.50% per annum - sec filing
* Southern first bancshares inc - maturity of loan agreement will be 36 months from closing date -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugmakers hope for some form of reciprocal regulation (Adds detail on EMA, comment from ABPI and Shire CEO)
SASBACHWALDEN, Germany, July 3 Euro zone growth is stronger than expected and this will enable the European Central Bank to slowly normalize its monetary policy and end a "crazy situation" of negative interest rates, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.