BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.53

April 24 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for third quarter of fiscal 2017; declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, April 25, at 3:30pm central time

* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.53

* Southern missouri bancorp inc - net interest margin for q3 of fiscal 2017 was 3.64 pct, down from 3.72 pct reported for year ago period

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended March 31, 2017, was $12.4 million, up 8 percent