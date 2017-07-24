FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 7 minutes ago

BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp reports Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.49

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc

* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017; increases quarterly dividend by 10%, to $0.11 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, July 25 at 3:30 pm Central Time

* Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.49

* Says net interest margin for Q4 of fiscal 2017 was 3.82%, up from 3.73% reported for year ago period

* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Net interest income for Q4 2017 was $13.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 14.4%, versus same period of prior fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

