April 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc

* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc. Reports earnings for the first quarter of 2017 of $2.1 million after pre-tax deal costs of $323 thousand and declares a dividend of $.08

* during q1 of 2017, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.9 million, up from $9.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

