July 27 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc

* Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc announces results for second quarter and first half of 2017 and declares a dividend of $0.08

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc - net interest income was $11.2 million in quarter ended June 30, 2017 versus $10.2 million