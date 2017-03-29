FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Southern says Georgia Power, for itself, as agent for other vogtle owners, entered interim assessment agreement with Wectec Global, Wectec staffing services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern co -Georgia Power, for itself and as agent for other vogtle owners, entered interim assessment agreement with wectec global and wectec staffing services

* Southern co says interim assessment agreement to provide for a continuation of work with respect to plant vogtle units 3 and 4

* Southern co -westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing is expected to have a material impact on construction of plant vogtle units 3 and 4

* Southern co says westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing could have a material impact on southern co's financial statements Source text (bit.ly/2oizgMI) Further company coverage:

