3 months ago
BRIEF-Southgobi Resources in discussions with CIC for repayment plan for May 2017 interest payable
May 25, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southgobi Resources in discussions with CIC for repayment plan for May 2017 interest payable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Southgobi Resources Ltd:

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation

* Southgobi Resources - it has not paid may 2017 interest payable within cure period provided for in convertible debenture or agreed upon repayment plan

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - total cash interest payments and associated fees which were due and payable to CIC on may 19, 2017 amounted to US$22.3 million

* Southgobi Resources Ltd - company is in discussions with CIC for a repayment plan for may 2017 interest payable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

