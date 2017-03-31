FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-SouthGobi Resources reports qtrly shr loss of $0.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SouthGobi Resources reports qtrly shr loss of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd:

* SouthGobi resources announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and updated resource estimate and newly declared reserve estimate in respect of Ovoot Tolgoi

* Q4 revenue $19 million versus $2.9 million

* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 1.21 million tonnes, compared to 0.62 million tonnes for Q4 of 2015

* Company sold 1.08 million tonnes of coal during Q4 of 2016 compared to 0.21 million tonnes in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.07

* In order to continue as going concern, co must generate sufficient operating cash flows or pursue strategic restructuring, refinancing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.