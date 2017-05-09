FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines completes transition to Amadeus Altéa
May 9, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines completes transition to Amadeus Altéa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines says completes transition to Amadeus Altéa

* Southwest-Amadeus jointly announced co's transition to the Amadeus Altéa passenger service system

* Southwest Airlines- at 101 airports across 9 countries, all Southwest flights will be managed through Altéa functionality

* Southwest expects new reservation system to generate about $500 million in incremental annual earnings before interest,taxes by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

