FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports April traffic
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports April traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest Airlines reports April traffic

* Southwest Airlines Co - company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in April 2017, an increase of 8.4 percent from 10.4 billion RPMS flown in april 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in April 2017, an increase of 8.4 percent from 10.4 billion RPMS flown in April 2016

* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles (ASMS) increased 7.6 percent to 13.4 billion in April 2017, compared with April 2016 asms of 12.4 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - company continues to expect its Q2 2017 operating revenue per asm (RASM) to increase in one to two percent range

* Southwest Airlines Co - April 2017 load factor was 84.0 percent, compared with 83.4 percent in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.