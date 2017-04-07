FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says March load factor 84.1 pct vs 84.6 pct year ago
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says March load factor 84.1 pct vs 84.6 pct year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest Airlines reports march traffic

* March load factor 84.1 percent versus 84.6 percent year ago

* Southwest Airlines - flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in march 2017, an increase of 3.9 percent from 10.9 billion RPMS flown in march 2016

* Southwest airlines co - bookings and unit revenue trends for q2 2017 "remain strong"

* Available seat miles (ASMS) increased 4.5 percent to 13.4 billion in march 2017, compared with March 2016 ASMS of 12.9 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - "bookings and unit revenue trends for Q2 2017 remain strong"

* Southwest Airlines - continues to estimate its q1 operating revenue per ASM will decline in two to three percent range, as compared with Q1 2016

* Southwest airlines co - q1 available seat miles 36.7 billion , up 4.1 percent

* Q1 revenue passenger miles 29.3 billion, up 3.3 percent

* Southwest airlines co - Q1 load factor 79.9 percent versus 80.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

