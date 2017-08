March 31 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc - on March 28, co amended revolving credit agreement increasing aggregate amount of credit facility to $400 million from $300 million

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc - expiration date of credit facility was extended to March 28, 2022 from march 25, 2021 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2no61WM) Further company coverage: