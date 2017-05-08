FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc says net interest deductions for 2017 are expected to be relatively flat as compared to prior year

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc says capital expenditures in 2017 are estimated to be approximately $570 million

* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $654.7 million versus $731.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $741.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

