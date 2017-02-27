Feb 27 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

* Southwest gas holdings, inc. Announces 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $1.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwest gas holdings inc - sees fy operating income is expected to increase by 10% to 12%

* Southwest gas holdings inc - capital expenditures in 2017 are estimated at approximately $570 million

* Says revenues increased $11.1 million between q4 and q3, primarily due to additional pipe replacement work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: