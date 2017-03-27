BRIEF-Southwest Securities International Securities announces changes in executive directors

March 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd
* Xu mingdi has resigned as an executive director
* Liang Yiqing has resigned as an executive director
* Zhang Chunyong has resigned as an executive director
* Luo Yi has been appointed as an executive director
* Zhao Dongmei has been appointed as an executive director
* Wang huiyun has been appointed as an executive director
* Xiong Xiaoqiang has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: