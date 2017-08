March 31 (Reuters) - Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd

* Unit entered into facility agreement with borrower and guarantor

* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a term loan in principal amount of hk$300 million

* Lender being southwest securities; borrower being gold train investments; guarantor being poon sum

* "company considers that risks involved in advance to borrower are relatively low"