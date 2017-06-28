BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
June 28 Southwest Airlines Co:
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
* Will cease operations in both Varadero (VRA) and Santa Clara (SNU) at end of day on Monday, Sept. 4
* Company has applied with U.S. Department of Transportation for a third daily roundtrip between Ft. Lauderdale and Havana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.