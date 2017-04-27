BRIEF-Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A shares
* Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A common stock by selling stockholders
April 27 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy announces redemption of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018, 7.5% notes due 2018 and 7.15% notes due 2018
* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $37.99 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018
* Will redeem all $187.6 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.50% senior notes due 2018
* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $25.8 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.15% senior notes due 2018
MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.