3 months ago
BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
May 19, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas

* Under terms of settlement agreement, company will pay $30 million upon final court approval of settlement - SEC filing

* Litigation regarding amount of deductions unit made for gathering, treatment, other costs in calculating royalty payments to lessors

* Proposed settlement has received preliminary approval from Arkansas court and is subject to its final approval

* Class for settlement includes substantially all persons having leases with co in Arkansas that permit deductions for various costs Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmWFkh) Further company coverage:

