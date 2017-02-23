Feb 23 Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy pivots to value-adding growth and announces guidance for 2017

* Says total capital investment program in 2017 is planned to be approximately $1.175 to $1.275 billion

* Co says southwestern is targeting total net gas and liquids production of 890 to 910 bcfe in 2017

* Assuming capital budget based on current strip pricing in both 2017 and 2018, sees delivering double-digit production growth in 2018

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per common share $0.35 - $0.45

* Sees 2017 net cash flow $1,075 million - $1,125 million

* Says during 2017, company plans to invest $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion in its E&P business

* Had about 272 BCF of its 2018 forecasted gas production protected at an average swap or purchased put strike price of $2.97 per MCF