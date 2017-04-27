BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Southwestern Energy Co-
* Southwestern Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Southwestern Energy Co - qtrly total net production of 204 bcfe
* Southwestern - proved reserves as of march 31, 2017 of over 10 tcfe with approximately $3 billion in pv10, nearly doubling from year-end 2016 reserves
* Southwestern Energy Co qtrly operating revenue $846 million versus $579 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $768.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S