Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 6 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :
* Q1 profit before tax of 488.5 million naira versus 241.2 million naira year ago
* Q1 total revenue 2.19 billion naira versus 2.12 billion naira year ago
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"