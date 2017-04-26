FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P affirms Bermuda's 'A+' rating with stable outlook
April 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms Bermuda's 'A+' rating with stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Bermuda 'A+' rating affirmed on effective policymaking and high gdp per capita; outlook stable

* Affirming 'A-1' short-term rating and our 'AA+' transfer and convertibility assessment

* Stable outlook reflects expectations that fiscal deficits will continue to improve, resulting in no significant increase in debt

* Stable outlook reflects real GDP annual growth will be about 1% in 2017

* Stable outlook reflects territory will remain a net external creditor in the next two years

* Expect that GDP per capita should reach close to $99,100 for 2017 and per capita trend growth should be below 1% for 2017-2020 period

* Continue to view Bermuda as having below-average economic growth prospects compared with peers with similar high levels of GDP per capita Source text : bit.ly/2q96bH1

