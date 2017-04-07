FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P affirms Morocco's ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms Morocco's ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P - Morocco ratings affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable

* S&P on Morocco - Stable outlook reflects expectation that fiscal consolidation will continue over next few years, which will help stabilize debt

* S&P on Morocco says "In our view, Morocco will continue to attract FDI and its business environment should stay broadly supportive"

* S&P on Morocco - For next three years, forecast slight recovery of tourism receipts, higher export volumes of cars from Renault factory in Tangier Source text : (bit.ly/2oauumf)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.