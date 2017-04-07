FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with a stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; outlook stable

* Expect Saudi Arabia's external and government balance sheet positions will remain strong over 2017-2020

* Expect that Saudi Arabia's oil production will remain at around current levels of 10 million barrels per day in order to shore up prices

* Says expect the oil sector's contribution to real economic growth in 2017 and 2018 will be largely flat

* Says "given the Saudi riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar, we view monetary policy flexibility as limited" Source text - (bit.ly/2oaxMWJ)

