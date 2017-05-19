FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P affirms Switzerland at 'AAA/A-1+' with stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects expectation Swiss economy to continue to adjust to strong Swiss franc, policymaking to remain effective over next 2 years

* Says expect GDP to expand by 1.6 percent in 2017 and 1.7 percent in 2018

* Expect the Swiss economy will post "sound growth rates" and budgetary surpluses in 2017-2020

* Aftershocks from U.K.'s expected 2019 departure from single trading bloc could drag on gross value added in Switzerland's financial, business sectors Source text - (bit.ly/2pTyOJ2)

