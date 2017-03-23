BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'

March 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable

* S&P on Belize - Raised the short-term foreign currency rating to 'B' from 'D'

* S&P - Raised its long-term foreign currency rating on Belize to 'B-' from 'SD' (selective default)

* S&P on Belize - Raised the long-term local currency rating to 'B-' from 'CC' and the short-term local currency rating to 'B' from 'C'

* S&P on Belize - Rating reflect the government's still-high debt burden

* S&P on Belize - Outlook on the long-term foreign and local currency ratings is stable

* S&P - Economic growth in Belize continues to be sluggish

* S&P on Belize - GDP may grow by 1.6% in 2017-2019

* S&P - Belize's debt rescheduling will give the government greater capacity to meet its debt servicing requirements within the next 12 to 24 month Source : bit.ly/2niq4ct