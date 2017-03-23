FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable

* S&P on Belize - Raised the short-term foreign currency rating to 'B' from 'D'

* S&P - Raised its long-term foreign currency rating on Belize to 'B-' from 'SD' (selective default)

* S&P on Belize - Raised the long-term local currency rating to 'B-' from 'CC' and the short-term local currency rating to 'B' from 'C'

* S&P on Belize - Rating reflect the government's still-high debt burden

* S&P on Belize - Outlook on the long-term foreign and local currency ratings is stable

* S&P - Economic growth in Belize continues to be sluggish

* S&P on Belize - GDP may grow by 1.6% in 2017-2019

* S&P - Belize's debt rescheduling will give the government greater capacity to meet its debt servicing requirements within the next 12 to 24 month Source : bit.ly/2niq4ct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.