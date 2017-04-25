FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P Global Q1 earnings per share $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc:

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Q1 earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 revenue $1.453 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc - ratings revenue increased 29% to $714 million in q1

* S&P Global Inc - company is increasing its reported revenue guidance from flat growth to low single-digit growth for FY

* S&P Global Inc -sees 2017 GAAP EPS to $5.72 to $5.92

* S&P Global Inc - FY adjusted diluted EPS outlook has been increased to $6.00 to $6.20

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $5.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc - company has authorization from board of directors to repurchase up to an additional 24.2 million shares

* S&P Global Inc -"issuers turned to S&P to provide ratings on new high-yield bonds & leveraged loans as they poured into market to take advantage of tight interest rate spreads" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

