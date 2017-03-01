FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-S&P lowers rating on state of Oklahoma's GO bonds to 'AA'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers rating on state of Oklahoma's GO bonds to 'AA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says lowered its rating on the state of Oklahoma's General Obligation (GO) bonds one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'

* S&P says Oklahoma debt ratings lowered on sustained weak revenue collections, vulnerability to economic weakness

* S&P on Oklahoma - downgrade reflects view persistently weak revenue collections leading to declared revenues failure for remainder of fy 2017

* S&P says also assigned 'AA-' rating, with stable outlook, to Oklahoma capitol improvement authority's series 2017b state facilities revenue bonds Source text (bit.ly/2lzeOoL)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.