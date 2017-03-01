BRIEF-S&P lowers rating on state of Oklahoma's GO bonds to 'AA'

March 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says lowered its rating on the state of Oklahoma's General Obligation (GO) bonds one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'

* S&P says Oklahoma debt ratings lowered on sustained weak revenue collections, vulnerability to economic weakness

* S&P on Oklahoma - downgrade reflects view persistently weak revenue collections leading to declared revenues failure for remainder of fy 2017

* S&P says also assigned 'AA-' rating, with stable outlook, to Oklahoma capitol improvement authority's series 2017b state facilities revenue bonds Source text (bit.ly/2lzeOoL)