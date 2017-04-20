BRIEF-S&P lowers Western Illinois University debt ratings three notches to 'BB-'

April 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Says Western Illinois University debt ratings lowered three notches to 'BB-' on state budget uncertainty; on watch neg

* Says lowered long-term rating, underlying rating 3 notches on Western Illinois University board of trustees' series 2010, 2012, 2016 AFS revenue bonds, issued for WIU

* Says also lowered its SPUR to 'BB-' from 'BBB-' on the Western Illinois University's series 2010 and 2015 certificates of participation

* Says placed all of Western Illinois University debt ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

* Says Western Illinois University debt ratings downgrade, creditwatch status reflect belief that state may fail to pass fiscal 2017 budget by end of may Source text: bit.ly/2o9lZt6