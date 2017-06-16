METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 16 S&P:
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source bit.ly/2roKvnW
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.