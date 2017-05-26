FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P raises Burkina Faso's foreign & local currency long-term credit ratings to 'B'
May 26, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P raises Burkina Faso's foreign & local currency long-term credit ratings to 'B'

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P raises Burkina Faso sovereign credit rating to B from B-

* S&P says Burkina Faso L-T ratings raised to 'B' on continued political stability and improved external prospects; Outlook stable

* S&P says raising long-term sovereign credit ratings on Burkina Faso to 'B' from 'B-' and affirming 'B' short-term ratings

* S&P says Presidential elections in November 2015 have ushered in a period of political stability in burkina faso, supporting country's economic performance

* S&P - Expect Burkina Faso's external position will gradually strengthen on back of improved current account receipts, supported by political stability, economic growth

* S&P on Burkina Faso - Affirmed 'B' foreign and local currency short-term sovereign credit ratings

* S&P on Burkina Faso - The political landscape remains challenging, in our view, with significant social and security risks

* S&P says Burkina Faso's outlook balances expectation, over next year, for institutional progress, broad-based economic growth, with risks of weaker reform delivery than currently expected

* S&P on Burkina Faso - expect new political leadership will remain committed to political, economic reforms, reducing military presence in politics, enhancing business climate Source text (bit.ly/2rp78fl)

