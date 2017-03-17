FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-S&P revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable; Current rating is BB+

* Outlook indicates we may raise our ratings if the Russian economy continues to adapt to the relatively low oil price environment

* Expect GDP growth in Russia will pick up, averaging about 1.7% in 2017-2020

* Expect Russia will return to positive economic growth in 2017 after a two-year recession

* "We do not foresee the rapid lifting of U.S. sanctions"

* Assume a net outflow of foreign direct investment through 2020 of around 1% of gdp per year

* Forecast gross external financing requirement for 2017-2020 will average about 66% of current account receipts plus usable reserves

* Expect the general government deficit will narrow to 2.4% by 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2nhMxr0)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.