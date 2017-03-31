FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P revises Spain sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable
March 31, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P revises Spain sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P revises Spain sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable; Current rating is BBB+

* S&P on Spain - Positive outlook signals the possibility that we could raise our ratings on Spain within the next 24 months

* S&P says Kingdom of Spain outlook revised to positive on strong and balanced economic performance; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed

* S&P says project Spain's strong, balanced economic performance will continue in 2017 and 2018, with real GDP growing by 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively

* S&P on Spain says expect general government debt will broadly stabilize over 2017-2020

* S&P on Spain - Despite the strained relations we anticipate that Catalonia will remain part of Spain

* S&P on Spain - In 2017, forecast Spain will operate its fifth annual current account surplus of just below 2% of GDP

* S&P says do not expect the Spanish government will incur additional significant fiscal costs linked to its banking system Source text : (bit.ly/2nnsZNW)

