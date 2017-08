May 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* S&P says Arkansas' series 2017 A-B GO bonds rated 'AA'

* S&P says affirmed 'AA' long-term rating on the Arkansas' GO debt outstanding

* S&P says affirmed 'AA-' long-term rating on the Arkansas' appropriation debt outstanding Source text (bit.ly/2rn2uuq)