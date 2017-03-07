FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment
March 7, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment; outlook developing

* Rating upgrade reflects opinion that near-term likelihood of default has diminished following increased state intervention

* Despite the state's increased intervention, bankruptcy remains an option for the city

* In our opinion, Atlantic City's "obligations remain vulnerable to nonpayment"

* In event of adverse financial/economic conditions, is not likely to have capacity to meet financial commitment Source text: (bit.ly/2mTNtlC)

