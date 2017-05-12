BRIEF-S&P says Atlantic County, NJ, general obligation debt outlook revised to stable from negative

May 12 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P says Atlantic County, NJ, general obligation debt outlook revised to stable from negative on reduced revenue uncertainty

* S&P on Atlantic County- outlook revision reflects reduction of revenue uncertainty from atlantic city tax appeals, which have largely been settled

* S&P on Atlantic County- outlook revision also reflects view that county's strong management team has maintained stable operations during period of uncertainty

* S&P says stable outlook reflects S&P's opinion that atlantic county's strong management team will continue to maintain balanced operations Source text (bit.ly/2qaF3Hl)