FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Australia ratings affirmed at AAA/A-1+; outlook remains negative

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* S&P-Australia ratings affirmed at 'aaa/a-1+'; outlook remains negative

* S&P on Australia- potential for wage growth and inflation to remain low remains a downside risk to the government's current projections

* S&P - Negative outlook on Australia reflects view that if downside risks to government revenue materialize, then budget deficits could persist for several years

* S&P on Australia- Believe that balance of risks to government revenues remains negative

* S&P on Australia- Continue to think that budget surpluses could remain elusive beyond fiscal 2021

* S&P on Australia- Expect fiscal deficits to widen again in the next couple of years

* S&P - Believe Australia's high level of external indebtedness creates a high vulnerability to major shifts in foreign investors' willingness to provide capital

* S&P on Australia- Expect net general government debt to peak a little higher than expected, but to remain low at about 27% of GDP

* S&P on Australia- International investment position remains a major weakness in the sovereign credit profile

* S&P on Australia- Estimate headline GDP growth to be about 2.3% in 2017, and expect it to rise to around its potential growth rate in following years Source text : bit.ly/2qq7CAj

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.