3 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Bangladesh's 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed
May 19, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Bangladesh's 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P - People's Republic of Bangladesh 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable

* S&P on Bangladesh - Ratings reflect low economic development and limited fiscal flexibility

* S&P - Expect Bangladesh's gross external financing needs to average 77% of current account receipts plus usable reserves over 2017-2020

* S&P - Although assesses Bangladesh's external debt as low, country faces vulnerabilities of low-income economy, fiscal constraints, heavy development needs

* S&P on Bangladesh - Forecast change in general government debt will average 2.8% of GDP annually over fiscal 2017-2020

* S&P - Stable outlook balances Bangladesh's healthy growth prospects and an improving external profile against fiscal weaknesses and development needs

* S&P - Stable outlook reflects expectation of Bangladesh's growth, strong donor support to continue raising average income, sustaining it's external profile over next 12 months

* S&P on Bangladesh - Expect reserve accumulation to stagnate due to lower remittance flows

Source text - bit.ly/2pRZnhH

