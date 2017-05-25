BRIEF-S&P says Bolivia outlook revised to negative on higher external risks; 'BB/B' ratings affirmed

May 25 (Reuters) -

* S&P revises Bolivia sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB

* S&P- Bolivia outlook revised to negative on higher external risks; 'BB/B' ratings affirmed

* S&P - low export prices for natural gas, with only modest success in boosting prospects for gas production weighing on Bolivia's external position

* S&P on Bolivia - project that narrow net external debt will evolve toward a debtor position next year from -30% of current account receipts in 2017

* S&P on Bolivia- negative outlook reflects at least one-in-three likelihood that current account deficits could contribute to macroeconomic imbalances

* S&P on Bolivia - trade and current account deficits are likely to slightly narrow over the next two years, with the CAD likely approaching 4%-5% of GDP

* S&P on Bolivia - expect general government deficit to be around 3% of GDP in 2017 and remain relatively stable in the next three years Source text: bit.ly/2qUtd47