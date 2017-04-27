GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
* Dominican republic 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook reflects expectation that economic growth above peers during next two years will balance continued fiscal deficits
* Estimate the country's GDP per capita at $7,420 in 2017
* Expect GDP growth during 2017-2020 to average 5%-5.5% ; real GDP per capita growth is expected to average 4.2% during 2017-2020
* Expect general government debt to increase by an average of 4.6% of GDP during 2017-2020
* Persistent general government deficits will likely boost net general government debt toward 50% of gdp by 2020 Source text : bit.ly/2qctFeE
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.