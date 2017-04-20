FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Eastern Illinois University AFS bonds, COPs ratings lowered to 'B' from 'BB', placed on CreditWatch negative
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Eastern Illinois University AFS bonds, COPs ratings lowered to 'B' from 'BB', placed on CreditWatch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Eastern Illinois University AFS bonds, COPs ratings lowered to 'B' from 'BB', placed on CreditWatch negative

* Says lowered SPUR to 'B' from 'BB' on Eastern Illinois University's outstanding certificates of participation

* Lowered ratings reflect view of Eastern Illinois University's declining enrollment, very slim available resources, dependence on state appropriations for operations

* Downgrade reflects view of affect of Illinois' severe budgetary challenges, as demonstrated by nearly 2-year budget impasse, on EIU's financial position

* Says "it is our opinion that state appropriations to public universities in Illinois will remain uncertain in the intermediate term" Source text: (bit.ly/2oVMmA0)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.