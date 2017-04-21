FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P says Ethiopia 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P on Ethiopia - ratings are primarily constrained by sovereign’s weak external position, low monetary policy flexibility, limited institutional effectiveness

* S&P says expect that Ethiopia's external position will remain weak over 2017-2020

* S&P on Ethiopia - project that direct general government debt will amount to about 28% of GDP in 2017

* S&P on Ethiopia - stable outlook reflects expectation that economic performance will remain robust and socio-political tensions will not escalate

* S&P on Ethiopia - despite several pockets of drought, project Ethiopia's strong economic performance will continue over 2017-2020

* S&P on Ethiopia - could lower the ratings if socio-political tensions escalated over the next 12 months; economic growth slowed Source text (bit.ly/2pLuY15)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.