March 17 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Federal republic of Nigeria ratings affirmed at 'b/b'; outlook stable

* Expect Nigeria's economy to achieve real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017 and 3.4% on average over 2017-2020

* Stable outlook balances assessment that oil sector improvements will support economic growth,although external financing pressures remain Source text : (bit.ly/2nzTBfN)