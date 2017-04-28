FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Germany's 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Germany's 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P says Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P says Germany's diversified and competitive economy will sustain current growth momentum, predominantly supported by strong domestic demand

* S&P says stable outlook reflects view that over next 2 years, Germany's public finances, balance sheet to continue to withstand potential economic shocks

* S&P on Germany says still view another grand coalition as most likely parliamentary election outcome

* S&P says Germany's surpluses on external and fiscal balance sheet will enable the country to weather external shocks

* S&P says despite potential tax reductions, other pre-election promises, expect Germany's fiscal performance will remain a ratings strength in medium term Source text: bit.ly/2qfjymm

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.