FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* Despite low growth, anticipate Jordanian authorities will continue to contain fiscal, external balances in 2017-2020, assisted by IMF program

* Negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges concerning Jordan's fiscal consolidation & external position, in context of low growth environment

* Over next four years through 2020, expect growth will continue to be challenged by regional tensions, wars in Syria & Iraq, continuing refugee inflows

* Believe that Jordan will remain strategically important to bilateral donors, who will continue to provide fiscal and external funding support Source text - (bit.ly/2oZjM0J)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.