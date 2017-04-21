BRIEF-S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

April 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* Despite low growth, anticipate Jordanian authorities will continue to contain fiscal, external balances in 2017-2020, assisted by IMF program

* Negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges concerning Jordan's fiscal consolidation & external position, in context of low growth environment

* Over next four years through 2020, expect growth will continue to be challenged by regional tensions, wars in Syria & Iraq, continuing refugee inflows

* Believe that Jordan will remain strategically important to bilateral donors, who will continue to provide fiscal and external funding support Source text - (bit.ly/2oZjM0J)