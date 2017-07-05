July 5 (Reuters) -
* S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing
revenues, but structural imbalance is likely to persist
* S&P, on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget, says there is
uncertainty regarding full cost of adequately funding k-12
education
* S&P on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget- continue to view as
credit concern ongoing deferral of contributions into state's
pension fund, underfunding of pension system
* S&P says budget continues to rely on significant ongoing
transfers from kansas' highway fund
* S&P-reliance of budget on transfers from kansas' highway
fund results in slowdowns in long-term highway capital plan
which are unsustainable in long term