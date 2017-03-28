FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Oregon's Series 2017m General Obligation bonds rated 'AA+' with stable outlook
March 28, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Oregon's Series 2017m General Obligation bonds rated 'AA+' with stable outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Oregon's Series 2017M General Obligation bonds rated 'AA+' with a stable outlook

* Rating reflects view of Oregon's demonstrated willingness to make revenue, expenditure adjustments to correct structural imbalances when they arise

* Stable outlook reflects view Oregon's finances are poised to remain strong, currently good reserves mitigate potential future revenue cyclicality

* S&P says significant changes in federal policy, such as health care funding that upend Oregon's structural budgetary balance could pressure the rating Source text (bit.ly/2nrv650)

