BRIEF-S&P says Oregon's Series 2017m General Obligation bonds rated 'AA+' with stable outlook

March 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Oregon's Series 2017M General Obligation bonds rated 'AA+' with a stable outlook

* Rating reflects view of Oregon's demonstrated willingness to make revenue, expenditure adjustments to correct structural imbalances when they arise

* Stable outlook reflects view Oregon's finances are poised to remain strong, currently good reserves mitigate potential future revenue cyclicality

* S&P says significant changes in federal policy, such as health care funding that upend Oregon's structural budgetary balance could pressure the rating Source text (bit.ly/2nrv650)